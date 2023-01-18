Penguins vs. Senators: Zucker Leads the Charge

The Pittsburgh Penguins got back to the win column after defeating the Anaheim Ducks in overtime. Their next challenge will be two straight games against the up-and-coming Ottawa Senators (19-21-4). The Penguins (22-15-6) are looking to improve on their shaky victory over the Ducks while maintaining their place in the playoff race.

Here’s three things to watch for in the first of back-to-back games between the Pens and Sens.

1.) Jason Zucker on Career-High Pace

Jason Zucker continues his scoring run for the Penguins, as he chipped in a goal and assist against the Ducks. With 28 points in 39 games, Zucker is on pace for 20+ goals and one of the best offensive seasons of his career. He’s averaging 0.72 points per game, which is good for the second best average of his career.

Zucker is proving his worth and importance to the Penguins more with each passing game. As Pittsburgh hovers on the playoff bubble, they’ll need Zucker’s continued production and energy to guide their play.

2.) Senators Close, But Not There Yet

The Senators have been slowly improving over the last few years. They’ve taken another step towards competing this season with the additions of Claude Giroux, Alex DeBrincat, and Cam Talbot. Unfortunately, they are a sub .500 team, and are poised for another year of missing the playoffs. This is a team that the Penguins should beat, but the Senators won’t go down without a fight.

3.) Penguins Missing Tristan Jarry

Injuries have derailed the Penguins season with various players missing time. No one is more missed more on the injured list than Tristan Jarry.

Despite going 3-3 since Jarry’s injury, it’s clear that the Pens have no trustworthy back-up behind him. The success of this team is almost entirely up to the play of Jarry. While he remains out, Casey DeSmith will look to get another chance to get back on track.

The Penguins face off against the Senators at 7:00PM at Canadian Tire Centre.

