Penguins Returning to Pittsburgh Ahead of Training Camp

Training camp may still be weeks away, but multiple Pittsburgh Penguins are feeling the hockey itch

Despite the opening of training camp being a few weeks away, multiple Pittsburgh Penguins players took the ice for an informal practice.

Kasperi Kapnanen, Jeff Carter, Chad Ruhwedel, and newcomer Jeff Petry were all spotted at the Penguins practice facility taking some on-ice reps.

While taking in a late summer practice is a veteran move being made by multiple veteran players, a couple of them will be under a certain microscope this upcoming season.

Kapanen was disappointing in 2021-22 and still walked away with a new two-year contract worth $3.2 million annually.

With a new deal under his belt that has been widely regarded as too expensive, Kapanen needs to find a different level to his game.

The Penguins front office has high expectations for Kapanen in 2022-23, and an early practice should already be a step in the right direction.

Kapanen isn’t alone in being under close watch; his likely linemate Carter is entering his 18th NHL season at the age of 37.

Carter is entering what should be his final contract in the NHL and is the elder statesman on the Penguins roster.

The third line center had a decent season in 2021-22, but fans want to see more and hope he can turn around that -8 rating.

The ultra-informal practice is the first time Petry is taking the ice with his new teammates and it’s good to get the chemistry going early.

Early predictions are placing Petry as the second line right shot defender behind Kris Letang.

The expectations are high for Petry as he steps in as the highest paid defender on the Penguins roster.

As the official start to training camp continues to draw near, it is likely more of these informal skates will continue to grow in size.

Fans have been waiting for hockey season to return and players seem to share that urge.

