Ron Hextall Has To Get Creative With Penguins at Deadline

The trade deadline is approaching and the Pittsburgh Penguins look to be silent.

There is no doubt that the Pittsburgh Penguins are going to be buyers at the trade deadline, but will they make any purchases?

To be fair to the Penguins and their front office, no team in the NHL seems eager to get the ball rolling for trades.

There hasn’t been a trade across the league in over a month and the deadline is under six weeks away.

With so little time until the deadline, and what looks like radio silence from the Penguins, fans might not have a choice but to buckle down and hope for the best with the current lineup.

A far from ideal scenario, but that’s the only option right now; as teams start to get linked to available players the Penguins are nowhere to be found.

The one inkling of possible Penguins talks was kiboshed within a couple of hours.

Without any sort of rumor or connection being made with the Penguins, it looks like Ron Hextall has to move quickly and with some creativity.

It’s no secret the Penguins need help in their bottom six, and there are moveable pieces on the roster, it may just take some sweeteners.

For the sake of the Penguins this season, trading away a first round pick shouldn’t be out of the question.

The Penguins also shouldn’t be afraid to cut loose a prospect or two; maybe not the top guys, but Pittsburgh’s prospect pool is nothing to write home about and losing a budding player shouldn’t be an issue.

The trade deadline continues to creep up and the Penguins are getting desperate; Hextall has played the waiting game long enough, something needs to change in the lineup.

