What Should the Penguins Do with Evan Rodrigues?

Is there room for the streaky Rodrigues on the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Heading into the 2021-22 NHL season, Evan Rodrigues wasn’t expected to be anywhere near the Pittsburgh Penguins starting lineup.

Thanks to injuries from multiple key players, the Penguins were forced to utilize the low-scoring forward.

Through the first month of the season, Rodrigues did something he hadn’t done too much of in a Penguins uniform before; he scored, and scored a lot.

In the opening 13 games of the season, Rodrigues put up six goals and five assists for 11 points.

This pace continued for Rodrigues into the following months, and at the half-way point of the season had already surpassed career highs in goals and points.

15 goals in 41 games well exceeded his previous high of nine in 74 in 2018-19 with the Buffalo Sabres.

Despite hitting career highs in huge categories in just half of the season, it was the last 41 that left a lot to be desired.

Rodrigues regressed hard into lowered production; four goals and nine assists for 13 points in the last 41 games of the season.

A question that rises with the Penguins this offseason is what do they do with the expiring contract of Rodrigues?

Should the team bring him back in hopes that he can find that confidence from October-December, or let him walk because the ladder half saw a return to form?

Rodrigues may have had a career year, but he couldn’t continue to dominate all year, all but packing his bags out of town.

In total, Rodrigues scored 43 points, but he was pacing for 60+, and in a “what have you done for me lately?” league, the answer is not much.

Overall, there is no arguing that Rodrigues had a respectable season; hitting career highs for any player is a step in the right direction.

The Penguins just need to put their priorities in the right direction, and that doesn’t include Rodrigues.

They should consider looking inward at prospects who can fill the roster spot or externally for some new blood.

