Should the Penguins Test NHL's Goalie Market?

It's not ideal, but the Pittsburgh Penguins might have to make a move to have a healthy goalie duo.

It’s not an option the Pittsburgh Penguins planned on, but could they dip into the goalie market before the trade deadline?

This isn’t a discussion on canning the injured Tristan Jarry, but rather if the Penguins should be turning their focus to the goaltending position.

Elliotte Friedman joined the Jeff Marek Show and the two contemplated that concept.

The Penguins didn’t want to have to look into the goalie market but they might have to.

Friedman brought up the 2022 postseason when the Penguins were forced to play with Louis Domingue as their starting goalie for five of the seven games, and said they can’t let that happen again.

With a team that features an aging core of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang, they can’t let postseason runs go to waste because of injured goalies.

Ideally, the Penguins don’t make a move that sends Jarry to a different city, but rather a move that give him some support and can be a more useful backup than Casey DeSmith.

Even as a backup this year, DeSmith hasn’t been useable in most games; with 20 appearences, he has a 7-9-3 record with a .900 save percentage and a goals against average of 3.34.

None of those numbers should be acceptable for a team looking to get one last kick at the can, even for DeSmith.

When Jarry is healthy and in games, he is truly one of the best goalies in the NHL; it’s just a matter of staying healthy.

And like mentioned before on this site, going with a 1A/1B option with Jarry would be a smart move.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins List Josh Archibald, Kasperi Kapanen as Day-to-Day

Figuring Out the Penguins Fourth Line

Penguins Can't Give Up on Tristan Jarry

Penguins vs. Capitals: Metro Division Clash

Analyst Links Penguins and Oilers as Trade Partners