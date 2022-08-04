Skip to main content

Nostalgic Nineties Penguins Snake Draft

Who would you have in your 90's Pittsburgh Penguins starting lineup?

The 1990s was a decade of Stanley Cups, Hart Trophies, and super teams for the Pittsburgh Penguins. From Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr to Martin Straka and Alex Kovalev, the Penguins had plenty of fantastic players throughout that decade. 

Apart from winning the Stanley Cup in 1991 and 1992, the Penguins iced the best team in franchise history during the 1992-93 NHL season. That season is the only one in which the Penguins won the NHL's President's Trophy.

On the latest episode of the Tip of the Ice-Burgh Podcast, the Nicks held a snake draft of the best 90's Penguins to create the best starting lineup they could. The only caveat was that neither could select Lemieux or Jagr. How would you construct the roster, and who would you have selected first overall?

Traditions and superstitions are part of the fabric of the hockey community. Players and fans alike have routines for gameday, whether it be the food they eat, the route they take to get to the arena, or the things they do at the game. 

Tune in to the newest episode of the Tip of the Ice-Burgh. Both audio and video versions of the podcast are available below. 

