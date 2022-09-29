Team U.S.A. to Take On Team Canada in IPH Cup Championship

U.S.A. Men's National Sled Hockey Team earned their way back to an international championship match after undefeated pool play and a decisive win in today's semifinal contest at the IPH Cup in Ostrava, Czechia.

Team U.S.A. defeated Team IPH 10-1 in the semi-final. Forward Brody Roybal was named player of game after recording two goals. Declan Farmer found the back of the net twice in the game as well. Eight different players for Team U.S.A. scored in the 10-1 victory. Griffin LaMarre and Chris McCoy took turns in net for the win.

U.S.A. won against Team IPH, Team Czechia, and Team Canada in pool play to earn their way to the semi-final match. Team U.S.A. has dominated in each of their games at the IPH Cup, outscoring their opponent's 27-3 in pool play. Declan Farmer was named player of the game in the wins over Canada and Czechia while international tournament rookie Ben Musselman received that honor in the 9-1 win over Team IPH in pool play.

Team U.S.A. will face off against Team Canada in the IPH Cup Finals. These two teams are no strangers to squaring off in championship matches. U.S.A. and Canada battled for Paralympic gold in Beijing in March. U.S.A. won their fourth straight Paralympic gold in that contest defeating Canada 5-0.

Puck will drop at noon CT on Friday for the championship game. The IPC Cup Final can be watched live here.

