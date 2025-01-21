Former Nuggets Forward Signs With Turkish Club For Remainder of Season
Former Denver Nuggets shooting guard/small forward Perry "PJ" Dozier Jr. has inked an agreement with Turkish team Anadolu Efes Istanbul through the rest of the 2024-28 season, reports BasketNews.
The 28-year-old went undrafted out of South Carolina in the 2017 NBA Draft. He latched on with the Oklahoma City Thunder on a two-way deal, and was toggled between the Thunder and their G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue. He appeared in just two contests for the Thunder, averaging 1.0 points.
Dozier subsequently signed a two-way deal with the Boston Celtics ahead of the 2018-19 season. He made the All-NBA G League team that season, thanks to his standout play for the then-Maine Red Claws, Boston's G League affiliate (now the less-fun Maine Celtics, although they have retained the green Red Claws team logo).
Dozier appeared in just six games for Boston proper, averaging 3.2 points on .381/.250/.500 shooting splits, 2.8 rebounds, and 0.8 assists.
The 6-foot-6 swingman made his biggest NBA impact while playing for the Nuggets, however. He initially inked a one-year deal with Denver, though he was assigned quickly to the Chicago Bulls' G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls, for the first half of the year (Denver didn't have its own NBAGL team at the time).
Thanks to a standout run with Windy City, Dozier was promoted back to Denver's main roster. He saw his two-way agreement converted into a standard, multi-year NBA deal with the Nuggets that subsequent summer, before Denver's run to the Orlando bubble Western Conference Finals in the fall of 2020.
Dozier averaged 5.8 points on .414/.347/.724 shooting splits, 2.2 assists, 1.9 rebounds and 0.5 steals in 29 bouts with Denver that year. He carved out a significant bench role in subsequent seasons on good Nuggets clubs, but his tenure with Denver ended sadly, when he tore his left ACL early into the 2021-22 NBA season. Now out for the season, he was flipped back to Boston in a three-team deal in January, before being traded again, to the Orlando Magic, who promptly waived him.
Across parts of three seasons with Denver, Dozier averaged 6.7 points on .408/.321/.676 shooting splits, 3.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 0.6 steals a night. He appeared in 97 games total with the team (six starts), averaging 19.0 minutes off the bench.
Dozier played for the Minnesota Timberwolves' G League club, the Iowa Wolves, to start the 2022-23 season. He hopped in between the Sacramento Kings, on a pair of 10-day deals, and Iowa. Dozier first dipped a toe in international basketball the next season, inking a one-season agreement with Serbian EuroLeague/Adriatic League club Partizan Mozzart Bet.
Dozier next linked up with the Minnesota Timberwolves proper at the start of this season, but was cut last month after playing in just nine games.
Across 130 total NBA appearances (six starts) for five different teams, Dozier averaged 5.4 points while slashing .403/.311/.647, 2.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.5 steals.
In his first game back with a EuroLeague squad, Dozier had a modest stat line.
