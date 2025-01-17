Bronny James Reportedly Recalled From G League Ahead of Lakers vs Nets Matchup
The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly recalled rookie guard Bronny James from the G League ahead of their game against the Brooklyn Nets. James could make an appearance for Los Angeles tonight due to this recall.
James hasn't played too many games for the Lakers this season, mainly getting playing time during the end of games. If this game against the Nets becomes a blowout for either side, we could see the rookie take the court.
So far this year, James has played in just nine games for Los Angeles. The rookie is averaging 0.4 points, 0.1 rebounds, and 0.3 during his time this year.
James has mainly been in the G League and has been putting up some strong numbers after a rough start to his career. The rookie has found his footing in the G League and it has seen some great performances from him.
Los Angeles believes that he can eventually become an impactful player at the NBA level. The team has been shuffling him back and forth between the G League and the NBA as they continue his development plan.
His dad LeBron James weighed in on his time in the league so far, pointing out that the rookie simply loves basketball.
Bronny doesn't have to play basketball at all," LeBron James said on this week's episode of Jason and Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast. "It's not like he needs the money. He can do whatever he wants to do.
"Like, if he wants to be the CEO of my company, he could be that. I’ll start teaching him right now to be that if he wants to. But he’s like, ‘This is my career ... my goals and ... aspirations and I want to play ball. This is something I love.'"
The rookie has kept his head down and just played basketball, even with all the outside noise surrounding him. Bronny has the tools to become a decent player at the NBA level but needs to keep pushing forward in his overall game.
Los Angeles has been giving him chances to learn how to be around a professional team, even if he doesn't see the court. Tonight will be another example of this and Bronny would be smart to soak in everything that he can.
