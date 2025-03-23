Former LeBron James Teammate Wins NBL Finals MVP
Matthew Dellavedova has already felt what it is like to be on the top of the NBA world at the conclusion of the 2016 NBA Finals.
He made it to the top of the mountain in Australia's NBL, but unfortunately, his team were the runners up in a decisive Game 5 for the championship. This didn't stop Dellavedova from taking home Finals MVP honors.
More news: Australia's NBL Ownership Could Undergo 'Hostile Takeover:' Report
On the podium post-game, with his Melbourne United Club teammates visibly emotional and the champion Illawarra Hawks standing in their championship apparel, Dellavedova made a shocking announcement.
"To our boys, thanks for a fun season. To our families we appreciate everything you do, but Davo, this is yours."
Davo is the nickname of Hawks guard Will Hickey who dropped 21 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in the clincher.
Dellavedova then walked off the podium and handed the award to Hickey.
The Hawks haven't won a championship since the 2001 season as this has only been their second win in the 47 year history of the club.
Boston Celtics' star Jayson Tatum has somewhat of a connection to the squad as his father, Justin, took over as head coach after a 2-7 start to the season.
Tatum told reporters that his son sent a support message to the team ahead of the Game 5 contest.
More news: Purchaser of Michael Jordan Mansion Has a Massive Issue
"[Jayson] sent a support message to my group which I think enlightened them a lot," said the coach. "Like, the whole 2023-24 Boston Celtics are about to watch our game right now. And then those guys say, 'If they can do it, we can do it.' So, you know, hearing from him and him sending that message on his own was unbelievable and was meaningful to my players as well."
Tatum — Justin, that is — also touched on what it means to the fans that had been waiting so long to celebrate another championship.
"It's an indescribable feeling," said Tatum. "To see the enjoyment of the fans and everybody who's originally from Illawarra, who's been waiting for this for 23 plus years, that excites me more than anything.
"Being able to see our team fight through adversity, that's also the enjoyment. Words are tough right now but I'm happy."
More news: Magic Johnson Blames NBA Stars For Declining Ratings