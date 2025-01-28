Ball Around Notes: Bronny James Recalled, NBA Comeback Attempt, Wild Shaq Claim
The Los Angeles Lakers recalled rookie guard Bronny James right before their matchup with the Charlotte Hornets. Veteran Gabe Vincent was recently ruled out ahead of the contest.
Former Boston Celtics All-Star Isaiah Thomas inked a deal with the Utah Jazz's G League affiliate as he looks to work his way back onto an NBA roster. Thomas, who will be 36 next month, averaged 32.5 in his four G League games last season.
Another G League guard is making his case to get his NBA call, who is also affiliated with the Celtics organization. Maine Celtics guard JD Davison is currently averaging 26.5 points, 8.3 assists, and 1.4 steals per game in the G League
NBA veteran Nick Young took a shot at NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, saying that a different Hall of Famer was more dominant in his career. Shaq has four championships, three finals MVPs, and a career-scoring average of 24.3 points across his 17 seasons in the league.
