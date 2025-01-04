Ball Around Notes: Jimmy Butler Rumors, Bronny James Take, Derrick Rose Speaks Out
One of the biggest stories around the basketball world has been about what the Miami Heat will do with star forward Jimmy Butler. Butler has requested a trade out of Miami but one former player believes his situation mirrors another.
A former NBA forward sees a perfect, petty landing spot for Butler that Heat president Pat Riley could send him too. Butler likely wouldn't be a big fan of the destination, even for the final few months of the NBA season.
Former NBA guard Derrick Rose spoke about possibly getting a statue and jersey retirement from the Chicago Bulls.
Here are some stories from around the basketball world that will get you all caught up (click the link to see the entire story!)
Former NBA Forward Suggests Pat Riley Should Send Jimmy Butler to 'Petty' Location
NBA Veteran Believes Messy Jimmy Butler Trade Issue Mimics Blake Griffin
Former 17-Year NBA Vet Advocates for Warriors to Trade Draymond Green
Ball Around Notes: Former Star Wants Bronny in NBA, Wild Draft Take, Jeremy Lin Hype
Former NBA Star Jeremy Lin Shines in Latest Game For Taiwanese Basketball Team