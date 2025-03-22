Ball Around Notes: Savannah Defends Bronny, Draymond Could Score 20 a Game, More
Bronny James of the Los Angeles Lakers remains one of the most divisive players in basketball today, with multiple sports personalities claiming he was only drafted because LeBron James is his dad. This included Stephen A. Smith, who LeBron confronted at a Lakers game.
This eventually led to Savannah Smith, Bronny's mom, calling out the well-known sports personality on social media.
When he has to take on a starting role, Bronny silenced some haters, recording 17 points, five assists, three total rebounds, and one block.
Meanwhile, a former NBA player firmly believes that Draymond Green could have been a player who averaged 20 points a game if he was with the Charlotte Hornets or Washington Wizards. Instead, he remained with the Golden State Warrirors, where he remained a defensive leader for the team.
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the world of basketball:
