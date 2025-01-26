Gilbert Arenas Epically Trolls Nick Young Over D'Angelo Russell Beef
Gilbert Arenas and Nick Young are two big personalities. They also happen to be NBA journeymen who spent five seasons as teammates during their careers.
On Arenas' podcast Gil's Arena, he often has Young on as a guest to provide commentary, laughs, and his own insight on pressing topics in the basketball world.
As their most recent show started and the veterans took their seats on-set at Arenas' home where the show is filmed, there was a little back and forth between the former teammates.
"Oh you don't f— with me? Let's just go ahead and confirm it then." Arenas then took off his jacket to reveal a Los Angeles Lakers D'Angelo Russell jersey.
There is some much-needed context here. Back when Young was teammates with Russell in 2016, a video emerged that showed Russell — a rookie at the time — secretly filming a conversation with Young who admitted to being unfaithful, among other supposedly secret topics.
Young was in the midst of an engagement with Australian rapper Iggy Azalea at the time and this instance ultimately led to the engagement falling through months later.
"All I'm doing is snitching today," Arenas said shortly after revealing the jersey, a shot at Russell and subsequently Young.
Young responded through a chuckle, "I'm not f—ing with you no more. Oh that's what we on today?"
Arenas is known for his longtime antics with Young dating back to when Young was a rookie for the Washington Wizards and was pranked as such by Arenas on the first day of training camp together.
The No. 16 overall pick arrived to his first ever NBA training camp excited to finally make it to the league when he discovered his tires had been stolen from his car by way of Arenas.
"My first day there, I'm like, 'Dog, what is this?' Took my wheels off and rolled them into the film room—first day as a rookie. Man, this is not what the f—, you know—this ain't what the NBA is about, I'm thinking. Yeah, this is not the NBA," said Young on the Club 520 Podcast.
Young perfectly encapsulated their love-hate relationship full of antics, saying, "It was cool, though, 'cause he'd do that type of stuff and then throw me, like, 10 bands after. Like, Gil was sick." The Russell jersey seems to just be another chapter in a complicated and entertaining friendship.
More news: Adam Silver Reveals 'Everything is on Table' For Potential NBA European League