'Jersey Shore' Star Vinny Guadagnino Shares Wild Kobe Bryant Story
Hall of Fame Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant was apparently an appreciator of "Jersey Shore," the one-time MTV reality phenom that spawned a zillion spinoffs and launched the careers of Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio Jr., Nicole "Snooki" LaValle, Jennifer "JWoww" Farley, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, and more. The show made the unheralded New Jersey vacation spot look practically exotic, and turned Sorrentino's "Gym Tam Laundry" ethos into, for a time, a way of life.
During a conversation with two-time New York Knicks All-Star point guard Josh Hart and swingman Josh Hart on their podcast "Roommates Show," Guadagnino revealed that he once had an improbable encounter with the 18-time Lakers All-Star wing.
Guadagnino, like most of the cast, is a Knicks fan. He was apparently in attendance at Madison Square Garden when Bryant scored a whopping 61 points (his fourth-best output ever) on 19-of-31 shooting from the field and 20-of-20 shooting from the foul line in a February 2 road clash against New York.
That season, Bryant and Hall of Fame big man Pau Gasol would go on to lead L.A. to its first title in seven years, with Bryant claiming his first-ever Finals MVP.
"I had a crazy Kobe experience in the middle of 'Jersey Shore' airing. I'm just sitting... on court side, like I do," Guadagnino said. "All of a sudden, Kobe's giving an interview, and then he just starts [waving me over]."
Bryant was known for mixing it up with celebrity fans during his playing days — and, when he crossed over and became a celebrity fan himself in retirement, he famously kept up a rapport with active players while seated courtside.
"I literally like, am looking in another direction because I don't want to be the guy that accidentally thinks Kobe is waving to him. He's like, 'You,'" Guadagnino added. "He just daps me up and he's just talking to me because I guess he had just watched an episode of 'Jersey Shore' where I was wearing Kobes. And he had just dropped them too."
But Guadagnino's conversation with Bryant didn't end there.
"He invited me to wherever he was eating, we chilled a little bit, and the next day there [were] like 20 pairs of sneakers at my door of the Kobes," Guadagnino continued. "And he had just dropped 60-something on the Knicks that night. That was surreal, at the Garden. I love going there."
