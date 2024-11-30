Kendrick Perkins Takes Shot at LeBron James Following Performance vs Thunder
The Los Angeles Lakers took on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday evening and lost by a score of 101-93. In the game, Lakers star LeBron James had a rough shooting night, leading to a poor performance.
James finished the game scoring only 12 points, grabbing eight rebounds, and dishing out six assists. But it was his performance from the field that was eye-opening.
The veteran only shot five-of-13 from the field, including missing all four of his 3-point shot attempts. It was a tough night for the superstar and one former player seemed to take note of it all.
Former Boston Celtics center Kendrick Perkins took to social media to give his thoughts on the performance from James. Perkins didn't hold back his opinion, calling James out for the way he played.
"It’s looking like this just might be Bron’s last season."
Perkins has never been one to shy away from his opinions and he clearly felt a certain way watching James against Oklahoma City. James and Perkins were teammates with the Cleveland Cavaliers and they had plenty of battles as opponents over the years.
James is in year 22 of his NBA career so it's normal that he may have some off nights. But overall, he has been pretty good this season and the Lakers still know that they can count on him when needed.
The star is averaging 22.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game this year. It's the lowest point total for him since his rookie season but that is expected when it is almost 40 years old.
But for James to be averaging this high of numbers in year 22, it's simply something that we have never seen before. While he has talked about retirement in each of the last few seasons, it's been reported that James will likely play one more year after this season.
James just signed a new extension with the Lakers and has a $52.6 million player option for next season. Many have speculated that he will play out his contract and then finally retire from the NBA.
But for now, all we can do is enjoy having James around while he is still playing. The King won't be around forever so even his poor games are something to watch.
More Ball Around: LiAngelo Ball Gets Tough Love About NBA Future from Bulls Star Lonzo
Hapoel Tel Aviv's Patrick Beverley Gives Shocking Take About Best Point Guard in NBA History