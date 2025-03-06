LaVar Ball Uses Amputated Foot to Take Shot at Michael Jordan
LaVar Ball is never one to be shy about sharing what is on his mind. At this point, the entire basketball world is used to his antics, and the same could be said for his sons, Lonzo, LaMelo, and LiAngelo.
All three are successful in one way or another, which is what LaVar said they would be. LaVar speaks his mind and did just that in his latest appearance on Lonzo and LiAngelo's podcast, What An Experience.
After sharing a handful of short videos over the last few weeks, including one where he claimed he could beat NBA legend and arguably the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan, in a one-on-one game.
He doubled down on that in the podcast.
“People been saying I still can’t beat Michael Jordan one-on-one, especially without my foot. Well, guess what? If I really wanted to, I can give him 70 and an a**-whoopin.”
LaVar recently had his foot amputated. TMZ was among the first to report, and he confirmed the surgery in several online posts.
After he had said that, his sons and fellow podcasters immediately burst into laughter.
It is clear that the 57-year-old is in good spirits, and if that quote doesn't do justice, check out this viral video of himself that he posted.
Ball made a name for himself with his brass attitude and belief that his sons would make a name for themselves. He had been out of the spotlight for some time now but has continued to be a big fan of his sons from afar.
Lavar made bold declarations about his kids, and while he received backlash because of it, he was not off, not even one bit.
All three of his sons are successful in some way. His eldest and youngest sons, Lonzo and LaMelo, are both NBA stars.
Ball is one of the more controversial fathers in the sports world in the past decade.
LaVar is a former college basketball player who played at California State University Los Angeles. He also spent time with the Carolina Panthers and New York Jets organizations.
For more news and notes, visit Ball Around on SI.