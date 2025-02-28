Longtime NBA Veteran Sends Warning to Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards After Ejection
Minnesota Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards was ejected during the third quarter of his team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. Edwards had been frustrated and received two technical fouls.
Following the ejection, Edwards threw the basketball into the stands. This will likely cost him more penalties from the NBA.
Edwards can be an emotional player and it has helped him become great in the league. But sometimes his emotions can get the best of him and it can come back to hurt him.
Former NBA guard Lou Williams spoke about the situation with Edwards while on Run It Back and he warned Edwards to be careful. Williams knows how the league works after playing in it for so long and he doesn't want to see the star guard get cast in a certain light.
"That's a $100K fine for involving a fan... You can get type-cast in the NBA. Being a 'bad boy' is a completely different conversation than being 'the face of the league'...You have the league in the palm of your hands. Be careful."
Williams knows how special of a player that Edwards is and can be so he doesn't want him to lose that chance. To be a star in the NBA, players do have to behave in a certain manner and they can't be throwing the ball into the stands.
Timberwolves veteran guard Mike Conley did acknowledge that Edwards apologized to his teammates following the game.
"He knows he's got to be better for us. All of us down the line ... anybody else who's dealing with whatever they're dealing with on the court, you have to set it aside & find a way to stick together right now."
But the star guard does need to make sure he doesn't allow something like this to happen again. Edwards has all the talent that a player could ask for and he is a must-watch anytime that the Timberwolves are playing.
If he can learn how to control himself moving forward, he could become the face of the NBA. But if he can't, it could end up being a lost career for himself and Minnesota.
More Ball Around news:
Basketball World Reacts to NBA Centel Social Media Ban, Reemergence
Tim Hardaway Isn't Convinced LeBron James Can Change Luka Doncic
Michael Jordan Son Sees Arrest Charges Reportedly Changed
For more news and notes, visit Ball Around on SI.