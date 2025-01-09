Lou Williams Pitches All-Star Wing Trade for Lakers
Former three-time Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams, who played briefly for the Los Angeles Lakers, got on the horn for his very entertaining series on FanDuel TV, "Run It Back," to pitch a bold move his old squad could make to rocket back into contention for the 2024-25 season.
“He’s been the type A guy to be on a team where you can put the ball in his hands and he can go lead you to a bunch of wins," Williams said. “I don’t think he would be the guy to defer to an AD or LeBron when it’s needed, and for that, I like the Lakers fit.”
Beal's "type A" personality has helped Phoenix sink to a 16-19 start, and he's been such a bad chemistry fit that new head coach Mike Budenholzer demoted him to the Suns bench just 24 games into the 6-foot-4 Florida guard's season. Across 25 healthy contests this year, the 31-year-old swingman is averaging 17.8 points on .485/.391/.769 shooting splits, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists a game — his lowest such stats since his 2015-16 season with the Washington Wizards. He's also chipping in 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks per night.
The Lakers, at 20-16, don't exactly look like the best in the West. L.A. currently occupies the conference's No. 6 overall seed, but is just 3.5 games behind the 24-12 Houston Rockets (24-12) for the West's No. 2 seed. But their third-best player, combo guard Austin Reaves (who starts at the point), has essentially been a better version of Beal.
Reaves is younger and more durable, far cheaper, and a better passer.
In 31 healthy games, the Oklahoma product is averaging a career-high 18.3 points on .438/.361/.813 shooting splits, along with 5.9 assists and 4.3 boards per bout.
Would Beal be an interesting fit next to Reaves and Lakers All-NBA frontcourt standouts Anthony Davis and LeBron James?
Perhaps, although making a trade for the pricey former All-Star would be tough, and would likely require the Reaves contract. Beal is making $50.2 million this season and has a no-trade clause, though he apparently would waive it to be moved to L.A. The Suns are a second apron team, while the Lakers are a first apron squad, and under an insanely punitive new CBA dealmaking becomes almost prohibitively tough.
