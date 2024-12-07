Pat Riley Explains Reasoning Behind Prioritizing Superstars at Specific Position
Pat Riley is often referred to as "The Godfather" because of his time as a coach and executive in the NBA. Riley won five NBA championships as a head coach, four with the Los Angeles Lakers in the Showtime era.
Riley also won one ring with the Miami Heat in 2006. He has been the team president and minority owner of the organization since 1995. Riley has appeared in 34 percent of all NBA Finals as a player, coach, or executive.
On the OGs Podcast with Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller, Riley explained how he was able to win so many championships as a head coach.
"My key to success was, because the game was played differently from the inside out, you had to have a great big man," Riley said. "You just had to, unless you had great perimeter guys. Even Boston had Parrish and McHale. You got have great big guys back then. And so to have Kareem...well, first of all, I played with Wilt [Chamberlain]. And Wilt was the dominant guy and we won a championship as a team with him."
Nowadays, NBA players are trending toward being smaller and more versatile. Once upon a time, the NBA was a big-man league as most championship teams had a star center. There are no longer traditional centers in the NBA, the league is more about match-ups.
During Riley's run as a head coach, the league was still focused on bigs. Riley coached some of the greatest centers to play the game of basketball, including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O'Neill, Patrick Ewing, and Alonzo Mourning. Riley's coaching career was from 1979-2008, almost three decades of maintaining greatness in a league that has undergone much chance.
As a result of his success, Riley was named NBA Coach of the Year three times as head coach of the Lakers, New York Knicks, and Heat. In 2008, Riley was inducted in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a coach.
The most recent championship Riley has won was in 2013 with Miami as the team's president. The Heat also won a ring in 2012.
Riley played for the San Diego Rockets, Lakers, and Phoenix Suns as a shooting guard.
