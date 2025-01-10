Patrick Beverley Completely Shades 'Weak' New LiAngelo Ball Song
There has been a new song sweeping the basketball world and it was created by former NBA guard LiAngelo Ball. The song 'Tweaker' has taken the basketball world by storm and many people have seemed to enjoy the song so far.
However, former NBA guard Patrick Beverley is not one of those people. The former NBA guard appeared on his podcast and completely shaded the song by Ball.
"Stop singing that weak a** song man. That s*** is a no no. That is a trash a** song dawg. I think that's a song that no one knows the words to and they only know 'woah woah'. And you have to sing it like you're an older alcoholic man. Hold your nose."
Beverley has made a living going against the grain but he clearly didn't like this song. Like his co-host said, he is one of the first players to go against the song by Ball.
Milwaukee Bucks star point guard Damian Lillard liked the song. Lillard is a rapper himself so his opinion holds a ton of weight in the matter.
“I rock with it, man,” Lillard said. “I’ve been hearing it a lot, it gives me that 2003, 2004 vibe.I rock with it, like I said, it’s a slapper. And as an artist, you gotta respect other people’s artistry, and when something is going, it’s going. So, like I said, I rock with it, I respect it, and I’m always happy for other people’s success … I’m happy for him, it’s a big record. You’re hearing it everywhere, much love to him."
Cleveland Cavaliers star point guard Darius Garland also enjoyed the song, shouting out the former NBA player.
“I got the aux. You know we gonna bump Gelo,” Garland said. “Shout out to my boy Gelo, he got a banger — he got another one comin’ out Friday, I heard. So we gonna be in tune for that one.”
It remains to be seen if Ball will drop other songs but his success here makes it more likely, The song has been sweeping the league, even with Beverley hating on it.
