Patrick Beverley 'Ruled Out' by Israeli team Until Further Notice: Report
NBA journeyman Patrick Beverley has found himself in a bit of trouble with his new team.
As a current member of Hapoel Tel Aviv, Beverley is pouring in 10.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and team-leading 4.6 assists in the EuroCup. Even still, Beverley has been ruled out "until further notice" due to reportedly mocking his head coach on social media.
Following a 82-83 loss, Tel Aviv's head coach Dimitris Itoudis was questioned why Patrick Beverley, who started the contest, did not play any second half minutes.
“Because I’m the coach. I apologize for the loss, but it happens. It was my decision, and that’s it. I don’t have to give you an explanation"
After the game, the team announced that the guard was suspended until further notice.
There has appeared to be a bit of a rift lately between Beverley and Itoudis, but insiders have noted that part of why Beverley came to Israel was their former head coach in Sefanos Dedas.
Dedas was the assistant coach of Spartak St. Petersburg during Beverley's time there in the 2011-12 season but was moved to be an assistant for Tel Aviv to make room for Itoudis.
After just two seasons at the University of Arkansas due to academic ineligibility, Beverley started his professional career in Greece and later Russia, where he first met Dedas.
His first year in Russia saw his points, rebounds assists, and steals averages improve. His year-end totals were 13.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.9 steals per game.
In the 2012-13 season, Beverley finally made it to the NBA as a member of the Houston Rockets making all 41 of his appearances off the bench. That postseason is where Beverley asserted himself as the player we know today averaging 11.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game in the playoffs.
The following season, Beverley started to establish himself with 10.2 points and 1.4 steals per game while proving himself as a starter in this league with 55 starts.
He enjoyed five seasons with Houston before becoming a member of the Los Angeles Clippers for four seasons. He then bounced around a handful of teams never truly finding rhythm or lasting longer than one full season on a roster.
