Paul Pierce Compares Himself to Kevin Durant While Also Criticizing Him
Hall of Fame former Boston Celtics small forward Paul Pierce has a complicated relationship with All-Star Phoenix Suns power forward Kevin Durant.
Pierce, himself a 10-time All-Star during his decorated tenure with Boston, has become an outspoken critic of, well, pretty much every non-Celtic in his new role as a sports media talking head.
Most recently, Pierce called out 15-time All-Star Durant for daring to get trash-talked by rookie Memphis Grizzlies forward Cam Spencer during a narrow 120-118 Memphis victory on Monday.
"This would've never happened to me," Pierce said of the moment. "Just the demeanor I displayed on the court, and how I presented myself as a human being — him, off the bench, who don't play — come up to me after that — and then this [referring to a confrontation with shooting guard Desmond Bane] — what is this?"
Here's the moment Spencer yapped at the future Hall of Famer.
More Ball Around: Longtime NBA Center Passes Away at 54
In defeat, the 36-year-old Durant scored 35 points on 11-of-24 shooting from the field (7-of-9 from distance) and 6-of-6 shooting from the foul line, dished out five dimes, grabbed five rebounds, and blocked one shot across 41:25 of action.
"I would've got a fine," Pierce said. "Of all people, not him [Spencer]... This ain't a knock on KD, but... that's disrespectufl."
More Ball Around: Two NBL Teams to Play Pelicans in NBA Preseason Games Next Fall
There's no question that Durant has enjoyed more longevity as an elite player than Pierce, although he has certainly been at times fairly passive with the Suns this year.
During his age-36 season, Pierce was a role player for the 44-38 Brooklyn Nets, averaging 13.5 points on .451/.373/.826 shooting splits, 4.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 blocks a night.
Durant, meanwhile, is still performing at an All-Star level with Phoenix. Across 53 healthy bouts, the 6-foot-11 Texas product is averaging 26.8 points while slashing .529/.413/.830, 6.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists a night.
Still, despite fielding a capped-out roster that also includes All-Star guards Devin Booker and Bradley Beal (well, a former All-Star, in Beal's case), the club has been anything but harmonious this season under new head coach Mike Budenholzer. The club is currently 30-36 on the year, 2.5 games behind the 33-34 Dallas Mavericks for the Western Conference's No. 10 seed and the final play-in tournament bracket.
More Ball Around:
Charles Barkley Slams Mavericks For Increasing Ticket Prices Following Luka Doncic Trade
Former Warriors Star Offers Wild Take on Victor Wembanyama, Bol Bol
For more news and notes, visit Ball Around on SI.