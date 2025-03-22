Purchaser of Michael Jordan Mansion Has a Massive Issue
Michael Jordan is one of the greatest basketball players of all time. Most NBA people have him as either the greatest or the second-greatest player to ever enter the league.
When you win six NBA championships and go undefeated in the NBA Finals series you appear in, you get that moniker. He has more skill than most NBA players will ever have.
Jordan only ever played for two franchises. He played for the Bulls for most of his career but came out of retirement for a second time to be a player and run basketball operations for the Wizards.
While he was playing for the Bulls, he bought a huge mansion in the Chicago area. He then moved out and tried to sell it for a very long time, and even slashed the price in half to try to move it.
Initially, his massive mansion was on the market for $29 million, but he slashed the price to $14.89 million after years of it failing to sell.
Eventually, it was sold to a businessman named John Cooper who bought it for $9.5 million. He has a major issue now that he's acquired the property, though.
Cooper bought it so that he could rent it out to people. Unfortunately, he's had a major problem finding tenants who want to fork out the cash to do so.
Cooper initially listed the property's rent as $230,000 per month but had to slash it to $150,000 because no one wanted to live there.
It's very strange that Cooper would purchase such an expensive property with the intention of trying to rent it out for others to live there. It's even stranger that he can't find someone who wants to shell out the cash to do so.
Cooper was clearly hoping that the allure of Jordan owning the place would attract some very rich people who wanted to live in the same place as he did. It seems he was wrong.
Jordan is just happy that he was finally able to sell the property after years of it sitting on the open market.
