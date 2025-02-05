Shaquille O'Neal Has Surprising Take on Who Won Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis Trade
The NBA was shaken to its core when it was revealed that the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, and Utah Jazz that sent Lakers star forward Anthony Davis to the Mavericks for guard Luka Doncic.
The trade was particularly shocking because no one knew about it, including the players who were being traded and even Jazz president Danny Ainge.
Needless to say, experts and fans alike have been debating who truly won this trade. Now, Hall of Famer and Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal has weighed in on the situation, lamenting how both organizations handled it.
"Well, obviously, Dallas didn't want to move forward with one of the greatest young players that we've seen today," O'Neal said on NBA on TNT. "I wish the business of basketball could have been handled a little better."
More Ball Around: Kenyon Martin Believes Nikola Jokic Will Be Top 10 NBA Player of All Time
"You would think a guy that had five years in the league, five first-team All-NBA's would get the conversation. Like, 'Hey. This is not going well. This could possibly happen.' But], you know, he felt the same way I felt when it went down. I actually had to look and make sure it wasn't April Fool's Day. So I would have liked to have seen it done more respectfully."
"This is what we call the business of basketball. I remember the day they traded Patrick Ewing. And it made me say that no one is safe. Then Dominique [Wilkins]. Then me. Then you. So it happens, it's just very unfortunate."
Finally, O'Neal weighed in on who he think won the trade.
"There was a lot of speculation about whether him and LeBron can play with each other," O'Neal concluded. "The answer is yes, of course they can play with each other. It's going to be interesting. However, I think Dallas got the better of the trade. For the next two years, anyway."
More Ball Around: Carmelo Anthony Warns Jimmy Butler to 'Chill Out' Amid Trade Drama
Since the Lakers need a ton of help in the frontcourt, it definitely seems like the Mavericks won in the short term.
Davis is currently averaging 25.7 points, 11.9 total rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.1 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game. Additionally, he gets to play at power forward instead of center, a position he feels more comfortable in.
That being said, Los Angeles has acquired a generational talent that can lead the team when LeBron James is ready to retire. This season, Doncic is averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 total rebounds, 7.8 assists, and two steals per game. And this is one of his weaker years.
The Mavericks have made a move that can guarantee their competitiveness in this moment. The Lakers have made a move that can guarantee competitiveness for years to come.
More Ball Around: Charles Barkley Gives Brutally Honest Take About Mavericks Trading For Anthony Davis
Former Mavericks Forward Reveals How Mark Cuban Felt About Luka Doncic Trade
Paul Pierce Doesn't See LeBron James, Luka Doncic Pairing Working Out