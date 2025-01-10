Star NBA Forward Sent Down to G League
The G League is a great spot for players to improve their skills. Not only is it a good spot for younger players to try to break into the league, but it's also a good spot for current NBA players to get back up to speed after an injury. It's basketball's version of a rehab assignment like baseball has.
The Los Angeles Lakers are using their G League affiliate for that exact purpose for one of their forwards. Jarred Vanderbilt has been assigned to the South Bay Lakers in an attempt to get him back on the court for L.A.
This is the first time he's returned to any sort of action for quite a while.
Vanderbilt has not played this season for the Lakers in any capacity, whether that be for Los Angeles or for South Bay. He has missed every game this season after having surgery on both feet in the offseason.
Vanderbilt also has some lingering soreness in his knee as well.
It's unclear if Vanderbilt will start or come off the bench for South Bay at his point. It would make sense for him to come off the bench because this is his first game action in quite a while.
Vanderbilt starting wouldn't be surprising either considering the Lakers are trying to ramp him up to return to L.A.
If Vanderbilt does start for South Bay, that would likely bump either DaJuan Gordon or Armel Traore out of the starting lineup. If he comes off the bench, it's unclear who would be taken out of the normal rotation.
It's also unclear at this point how long Vanderbilt will be in the G League.
The Lakers are hoping to get him back to L.A before the trade deadline. Because of his contract, the Lakers could be inclined to put him in a trade if the right player is available.
They could also decide to keep him and bring him off the bench as an energy guy who can rebound and play defense.
Vanderbilt has played in just 55 games with the Lakers in his career. Injuries have taken a toll on him, and it's a product of how hard he plays.
Vanderbilt averaged 5.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.2 steals last season with L.A.
