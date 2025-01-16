Unrivaled News: Star Guard Out Multiple Weeks with Injury
Phantom guard Marina Mabrey sustained a right calf strain in training camp and is set to miss multiple weeks with the injury, per SB Nation's Noa Dalzell.
Mabrey will be re-evaluated anytime between two and four weeks. Mabrey being sidelined is a brutal loss for the Phantom Basketball Club as the inaugural season on Unrivaled tips off tomorrow.
Fans can catch the three-on-three games on TNT, TruTV, and MAX. Mabrey had expressed her excitement to take part in the new league. She is one of the many WNBA athletes on Under Armour Basketball’s roster. The brand is an official partner of Unrivaled for its debut season.
“First of all, I'm excited about Unrivaled because we get to stay in the States and continue to build the viewership and get eyes on women's sports, with fans able to watch us throughout the whole year, WNBA players have not been able to really do that at this level, so that is a huge positive,” Mabrey said. “And then having Under Armour partner with Unrivaled is just amazing. It shows that Under Armour is serious about investing in women’s basketball, and it will give the brand more exposure with WNBA and top athletes as well as their fans, allowing them to showcase everything they have to offer.”
Mabrey and former teammate Angel Reese recently made the headlines after a video of the pair was posted where they cleared the air about Mabrey’s departure from the windy city. The guard requested a trade from the Sky in the middle of the 2024 season and was traded to the Connecticut Sun.
The move confused many fans since Mabrey was a beloved veteran in Chicago. Mabrey and Reese used the video to set the record straight.
"Money Mabrey,' we have a conspiracy," Reese said. "People want to know: Marina, did you leave Chicago because of me?" Mabrey replied: "No, I love Angel. The real ones know."
The two are both a part of Unrivaled, but fans will have to wait a few more weeks to see Mabrey on the floor. When Mabrey was traded, the Sky won three of its last 16 games. Chicago experienced a seven-game losing streak in that period. Meanwhile, Mabrey and the Sun reached the semi-finals.
