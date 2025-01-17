Will Jimmy Butler Legacy With Heat be Affected by Dwyane Wade Comments?
Miami Heat superstar small forward Jimmy Butler's bitter dispute over his future with the Miami Heat has been the biggest soap opera of the 2024-25 season, off the court at least.
The 6-foot-7 swingman, a six-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA honoree, has been trying to force his way out of town in a trade this year after he and Miami brass couldn't come to terms on a potential contract negotiation last offseason. Butler has a player option for the 2025-26 season.
More Ball Around: Derrick Rose Gives Honest Thoughts on Bulls Giving Him Statue, Retiring Jersey
On the latest episode of his podcast "The Why With Dwyane Wade," Hall of Fame former Miami shooting guard Dwyane Wade mourned what looks to be the end of what had been a very fruitful partnership between Butler and the Heat.
“To give Jimmy credit, Jimmy came in when they were losing the face of their franchise and became the face of the franchise,” Wade said. “That’s hard to do. He became the people that those guys want to buy his jersey, wear his jersey. The Heat was a soft landing spot for Jimmy and Jimmy was exactly the star that the Heat needed for six years – Finals, big moments that they’ve had together."
Butler led the Heat to two NBA Finals during his first four seasons with the franchise, plus a third Eastern Conference Finals that Miami pushed to a Game 7 in 2022.
“It’s ending tragically, this is tragic," Wade remarked. "This is a tragic way to end a relationship. So as a former player, it’s ugly on our franchise, it’s a stain on our franchise that we continue to have the way that the relationships break up. But also, too, on the other side, you don’t run that organization as a player. So you get to that space sometimes where you want to do things your way. It’s Pat Riley’s way.”
Wade himself had a (temporary) falling out with Riley over money when he was in his playing dotage. After feeling disrespected in contract negotiations, the 13-time All-Star departed for his hometown Chicago Bulls in free agency — where he played alongside Butler, then on the rise.
More Ball Around: Magic Johnson to Receive Presidential Medal of Freedom
On Thursday, it was reported that Butler is meeting with Heat owner Micky Arison to discuss his future with the club. Reserve Miami power forward/center Kevin Love posted an optimistic "The Wolf Of Wall Street" clip regarding Butler's potential decision.
Surprisingly, Butler himself liked the post.
Incidentally, Love also played next to Wade briefly on the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2018-19, before Wade was reacquired by the Heat in a midseason trade.
Will this ugly probable exit sour Butler's great run with Miami?
Wade at least offers some intriguing perspective into what his former colleague is dealing with now.
The 35-year-old Butler essentially cemented his legacy as a future Hall of Famer thanks to his postseason achievements with the Heat. As a gritty, intense two-way star, Butler seemed like a perfect fit for the "Heat Culture" established by longtime team president Pat Riley and head coach Erik Spoelstra, the second-longest tenured head coach in the NBA.
Across his five-and-a-half seasons with Miami so far, Butler has posted averages of 21.2 points on .499/.306/.850 shooting splits, 6.1 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.7 steals. He has finished among the top 11 in MVP voting twice during that span, been named to two All-Star teams and three All-NBA Teams, and was among the top 12 Defensive Player of the Year vote-getters twice.
Some Heat fans are already turning on the aging star.
Years from now, the bitterness will fade and Butler will be properly recognized for what he's done in South Beach.
But maybe not right away.
More Ball Around:
G League Standout Signs with Major NBA West Contender
Shaquille O'Neal Rips Dwight Howard - 'A Jokester Can't Take a Joke'
For more of the latest news and notes from around the wider basketball world, stay glued to Ball Around On SI.