BYU Cougars Agree to Major Deal with Head Coach Kevin Young
BYU head coach Kevin Young has agreed to a long-term extension with the program. Young led BYU to a 26-10 record and the Sweet 16 in his first season as their head coach.
"My family and I have loved our first year at BYU, being surrounded by great people, at a great university with shared values," Young said. "I'm excited to continue to build a program based on trying to help young men prepare for the NBA, win at the highest level and do it at BYU. This is an exciting time for all of BYU Athletics with Brian Santiago recently being named athletic director. I look forward to continuing to work with Brian and am excited to be in lock step with his leadership."
Young was very impactful in his first season as BYU's coach, and it's clear the program has confidence in him with this contract extension.
There is a lot of optimism heading into the 2025-26 season, as AJ Dybantsa, the projected number one overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, will have his freshman season at BYU.
With a talented coach like Young and a star player like Dybantsa, BYU is poised to be successful and make a deeper run in the NCAA Tournament.
