Los Angeles Clippers Urged to Target Creighton Standout in NBA Draft
The Los Angeles Clippers are projected to draft Creighton standout center Ryan Kalkbrenner with the 30th overall pick in ClutchPoints' latest mock draft.
Kalkbrenner is an NBA-ready prospect who could contribute right away as a backup big in the NBA. The 23-year-old averaged 19.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 2.7 blocks per game. He shot 65.3 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from behind the arc.
He is projected to be a late first-round pick or an early second-round pick.
Kalkbrenner is an elite shot blocker and defender, having won four Big East Defensive Player of the Year awards.
He measured in at 7'1" barefoot at the combine with a 7'6" wingspan. His length allows him to be a strong rebounder and shot blocker.
Kalkbrenner, 23, is an older prospect, but he could contribute immediately. The Clippers, who are trying to win now, could use a center like Kalkbrenner to back up Ivica Zubac.
The former Creighton star won't be one of the top picks in the draft, but he could be an impactful role player in his rookie campaign.
