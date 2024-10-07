Mario Andretti Teases Imminent Andretti Global Announcements
Motorsport legend Mario Andretti has recently dropped intriguing hints about upcoming announcements from Andretti Global, potentially signaling significant shifts for the ambitious racing outfit.
This comes amid news of Michael Andretti stepping down from his ownership role in the team. Michael, Mario's son and a key player in Andretti Global, has transitioned to a newly defined "advisor role," leaving the motorsport community speculating about the reasons behind this move and its implications, including ties with Cadillac and business partner Daniel Towriss. However, Mario stresses that further details are forthcoming. He commented to GP Blog:
"I think there will be some announcements made on that, but I'm not in a position to deliver anything."
When asked about the reason behind Michael's decision to step down, Mario responded:
"Well, I think you will have to talk to Michael. A lot of things are not exactly the way that it seems, like people are assuming, because no official comments have been made on that. So that's coming. It's not for me to divulge any of that."
The 1978 F1 champion revealed that announcements could be expected within the next month. He added:
"I think it's gonna be any time within a month, I would suspect. It’ll be when everything is totally established."
This comes after Michael penned an open letter to fans, explaining:
"As I make this decision for myself, my family and this team, I know this is somewhat of a shock to many, especially you, the fans, my extended family. For many of you, you’ve watched me grow up, or you’ve grown up right alongside of me, and no matter what moves we’ve made as a team, you’ve stuck by our side at every turn. It is not lost on me that the generations of Andretti fans are the best in the business. I’m honored to be considered a fan favorite, a role model and a friend. And I thank you for a lifetime of support and, in some cases, your brutal honesty.
"But I am not going away – I will be serving as an advisor for the team and will be available to help wherever I can. While you might see me less at the racetrack, know that my passion for the sport and my support for our team, and its people, will remain unwavering."
He concluded:
"I’m excited about the opportunity to spend more time with my beautiful family, including my 10-year-old twins, embrace my new Nonno title and explore new things on a personal level and with my other businesses. So, this isn’t a goodbye. It is just the turning of the page."