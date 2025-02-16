Alex Rins Lists Yamaha Improvements After Pre-Season Testing - 'Ready To Start'
Yamaha rider Alex Rins has highlighted improvements on the 2025 M1 MotoGP bike, sharing his confidence for the upcoming season. Despite finishing 17th in both Buriram and Sepang, Rins said he felt more comfortable on the upgraded bike compared to the 2024 M1.
One area he believes has improved greatly is braking, which helped him take the best line while exiting corners. However, he acknowledged a lack of pace, something Yamaha could work on after the season begins. Speaking on the positive start to the season, he said:
“These days in Sepang and Buriram went in a good way. We tested many, many items. Most of them we are using right now so I can say that I improved my base bike.
“I'm able to ride more comfortably, and make less mistakes than last year. So I'm happy. I feel quite ready to start the season.
“For sure we need to keep working on the fast lap. Still I'm a little bit far in this sense. I couldn't go below the ‘30s. So let's see if in GP weekend we can find something because in terms of pace, we are on a good way.”
He added:
“For me, the biggest improvement on the bike is in the braking area. I feel more comfortable. I can stop the bike in a better way. Still, as I said, in time attack mode it's a little bit difficult to put the bike in [to the corners].
“But in respect to last year when I was really struggling in the straight braking area, with rear lift, we improved this.
“In terms of acceleration, by improving the braking area, I'm able to stop better the bike. So then I'm on a better line and I can pick up the bike better [on the exit].”
Speaking on the challenge that Yamaha could improve upon, Rins said:
“Still it's difficult to overtake people on the straight, on the slipstream.”
Dorna reporter Jack Appleyard noted the improvement on the M1, speculating that the M1 has a new clutch system. He explained:
“A couple of different members of manufacturers, and me, noticed that the Yamaha has made a big step on their starts.
“It sounds as though they’ve got a new clutch system.
“It sounds similar to the KTM. It really does scream, it wrings it neck off when it starts, then drives forward.
“The KTM is so impressive to watch, those things are rockets off the line."
He added:
“But the good news for Yamaha? Someone pointed out to me that it’s not just one rider that has been able to perfect it.
“All four riders, time and time again, the sample size is there, they have been very good off the line.
“That’s another positive for Yamaha. Although they haven’t set the world alight on the timesheets like they did in Sepang, give them time.
“I think it might come. There is sign of improvement there. If they can qualify well, which they have proven in Sepang, it looks like they can start well.”