Aprilia's New Technical Director Opens Up On Real Reason For Parting Ways With KTM
Fabiano Sterlacchini, Aprilia's new technical director, revealed that his departure from KTM’s MotoGP team was a mutually agreed decision due to logistical constraints and a lack of compatibility with the team. He takes over from Romano Albesiano, who moves to Honda after playing a key role in transforming Aprilia from backmarkers in 2015 to winning MotoGP races.
Sterlacchini is a seasoned engineer who spent 22 years at Ducati since 2002 and joined KTM’s MotoGP project in mid-2021. By mid-2023, he had parted ways with the Austrian manufacturer and was introduced as Aprilia’s new technical director during the Japanese Grand Prix weekend.
Aprilia was the only manufacturer besides Ducati to secure a Grand Prix victory in 2024, with Maverick Vinales triumphing in America. However, a decline in the performance of the RS-GP MotoGP bike during the latter half of the season saw the team drop to third in the manufacturers' standings. For 2025, Aprilia's factory team welcomes reigning world champion Jorge Martin alongside Marco Bezzecchi.
Sterlacchini hinted at logistical challenges during his time at KTM and said that the split was the result of a mutual agreement. Speaking to TG Regione Marche, as reported by Crash.net, he said:
“The logistical aspect somewhat conditioned the choice, but I also knew that when I started.
“So there were also reasons; from the moment there was no longer a great compatibility, it was a decision by mutual agreement.”
KTM motorsport director Pit Beirer also mentioned the reason for not renewing Sterlacchini's contract. He said in a statement:
“The distance from his home, which is quite far from here [Austria], was an element to take into account, but I don't want to use it as a main excuse.
“We couldn't agree on certain things about how to continue, and that's the reason we agreed to part ways.”
However, with the onboarding of Martin next year, Sterlacchini has a lot to look forward to, especially after the feedback received from both riders during the post-season test in Barcelona. He added:
“It’s going pretty well.
“The initial approach of both riders, both Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi, was pretty positive.
“They showed some very good characteristics of the bike.
“Obviously there will be some aspects to work on, but dealing with these two riders will give us the yardstick of where we are and the aspects where we need to work.
“They both come from a very fast bike and Jorge in particular is the reigning world champion.”