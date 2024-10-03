David Alonso Reveals Game-Changing Advice from Marc Marquez
David Alonso, who competes for the CF Moto Aspar Team, seeks to secure the 2024 Moto3 world championship title at the Japanese Grand Prix in Motegi. Standing on the brink of making history, Alonso is 97 points into the Moto3 standings. A victory at Motegi could give him the necessary 100-point buffer to secure the championship, potentially matching record holders like Joan Mir and Valentino Rossi.
During his fight for the championship, Alonso has turned to MotoGP rider Marc Marquez for advice. The 18-year-old rider explained to the media:
“It’s really good numbers, but also I try when I’m on the bike not think too much on them.
“Just focus on my side and this is so important for me, because for example one dream from when I was little… there is a video and they asked me ‘what is your dream’.
“And normally everyone says ‘go to MotoGP’. And I said ‘no, my dream is to win in each class’ rather than jump into MotoGP because for me it’s so important to close a chapter and live the experience of fighting for a world championship in whatever class.
“I think it gives you a really nice experience, it gives you so much to learn in this situation.
“Also, Marquez, one of the [pieces] of advice he gave me was that it’s better to win a championship than reach a MotoGP for any reason.”
Alonso’s achievements already speak volumes with prior victories in the Red Bull Rookies Cup and the European Talent Cup. Nico Terol, a former 125cc world champion, along with the guidance of Aspar team owner Jorge Martinez, also provide crucial mentorship. Alonso continued:
“It’s good because we are altogether here, so when I see these guys I try to listen carefully, try to learn, because they are in MotoGP for a reason,” he added.
“So, I always like to ask for some advice because they already did what I’m doing now, so it’s good to follow them."
He added:
“It’s a new situation for me.
“So, let’s try to listen to all my people around me in the team.
“Nico - for example - who already did it in 2011. And also Jorge is coming to support us. I need to try to, they say to me, do a normal weekend.”
2024 Moto3 Championship: Current Standings
1. D. Alonso - 296
2. D. Holgado - 199
3. I. Ortola - 191
4. C. Veijer - 189
5. D. Munoz - 133
6. Á. Piqueras - 131
7. A. Fernandez - 121
8. J. Antonio - 110
9. J. Kelso - 110
10. R. Yamanaka - 86
11. T. Furusato - 81
12. L. Lunetta - 78
13. T. Suzuki - 72
14. S. Nepa - 59
15. J. Roulstone - 50
16. J. Esteban - 44
17. M. Bertelle - 42
18. R. Rossi - 24
19. F. Farioli - 24
20. N. Fabio - 22
21. S. Ogden - 15
22. X. Zurutuza - 11
23. D. Almansa - 7
24. V. Pérez - 3
25. N. Dettwiler - 2