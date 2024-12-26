Former MotoGP Rider Offers Crucial Advise To Honda To Up Its Game In 2025
Former MotoGP rider Pol Espargaro has urged Honda to focus on building a strong test team to help develop a more competitive bike and enhance its performance in the upcoming seasons. This advice comes after his brother, Aleix Espargaro, announced his retirement from full-time racing following his time with Aprilia to take on a test rider role at Honda in 2025.
The Japanese manufacturer has faced significant struggles in recent years, with the team's riders often racing at the back of the pack due to a lack of substantial development on the RC213V MotoGP bike, particularly following Marc Marquez's departure at the end of the 2023 season.
Despite MotoGP's concessions system, which offers several advantages to Honda and Yamaha, Honda has been stuck with an underperforming bike for an extended period. Pol feels the situation won't improve until it gets together a strong test team, a challenge he believes is being addressed by the renowned motorcycle brand. He said:
“They are working. I know they are working.
“But it’s not just about working, resources, or how much money you have to deliver the result.
“It’s not about that!
“It’s everything together - how do you work? How is the organisation? How is the testing? Because testing is a very important part of this sport now.
“The guys race twice per weekend so they have no time to test during a race weekend. Maybe in the past, they did.
“So it’s important to have a strong test team. I have seen that this is important for the progression of manufacturers.
“The level is high and the technology is so advanced.”
Pol revealed the reason his brother decided to part ways with the sport, as he embarks on a "great adventure" to uplift Honda in the premier class of two-wheel racing. He added:
“Aleix was looking for something like that.
“It’s really difficult to imagine the pressure that these guys have every day to perform.
“They push themselves on a race weekend, but also in their lifestyle to be the best everyday, to question yourself everyday and say ‘how can I be better?’
“Aleix reached a point where he had a lot of things in his head, thinking about what he wants to do in the future.
“He wants to be with his family. Also, he likes cycling and wants to do something before he’s too old.
“He wants to do different things in life which is understandable after so many years in the paddock.
“To go to Honda, and to make them win again or be at the top again, is an amazing target, an amazing goal, a great adventure.”