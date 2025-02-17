Jack Miller Shuts Down MotoGP Debate, Defends Yamaha Choice
Former KTM rider Jack Miller, who moved to Pramac Yamaha this season, on a one-year contract, has explained that Yamaha's current inline-4 engine is powerful enough to help the manufacturer climb the ranks in MotoGP. The statement arrives amid reports that Yamaha is working on a V4 engine to improve performance.
The Japanese manufacturer is the only player in the premier class of motorcycling to sport an inline-4 engine, while other teams have been using the V4 unit. Yamaha's decline in competitive form in recent years has led many to speculate that the absence of a V4 engine could be a key factor.
While Yamaha admitted to developing a new V4 engine to test this year, the timeline for the assessment and a potential switch to the new engine hasn't been specified by the outfit. Now though, Miller, who has ridden bikes with V4 engines for other teams in the past, suggested that every engine is unique in its own way and that switching to a V4 engine won't guarantee extra performance. When asked if he needed to change his riding style this season to suit the inline-4 configuration, Miller said:
“Not so much. You ride every bike differently.
“As a rider, you understand what the bike needs. My riding style hasn’t changed.
“You ride how the bike allows you to. If it allows maximum corner speed, that’s what you do. If you realise ‘s*** I can turn’ you keep working in that direction.
“Most motorcycle riders can work that out. We’re simple fellas but we can work that out.
"It’s easy to work out what the bike wants from you. The character of the engine is different.
“But it’s awesome to step onto one of these things. It’s different, the power curve. It’s a considerable amount different even to the bike I rode in Barcelona.
“I have rode screamers, big bangs, and now an inline.
“It doesn’t matter if it’s a Yamaha 450, a Honda 450, or a motocross bike - the power curve is always different.
“It does what it does very well. I believe this whole ‘V4 or no V4’ is a fad. I don’t believe it’s set in stone that you need a V4.
“There are pros and cons to everything. The inline-4 that we have, at the moment, is strong.”
Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo spoke on similar lines a few days ago, hinting that a V4 engine does not guarantee added performance. He said:
“I think that everybody has put a lot of expectations on the V4, but I have no expectation because you can see Honda: Honda has a V4 and Honda is struggling the same as us.
“So, I don’t think this is really our main issues.
“So, we have to see, we have to check the problems and then we will figure out if we can make a step.
“But right now we are really focused on 2025 with the four inline.
“We have test riders for that [V4 testing]. I think at the end we have three of them and I think, and I’m sure, they will have time to try the V4.
“When, I have no idea, because I didn’t even ask.”