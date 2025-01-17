Jorge Martin Opens Up On Huge Support From Aprilia Factory Team - 'Never Felt This'
Jorge Martin has opened up on the love and support he has received from his new team Aprilia, revealing that "he never felt like this before," and that he already feels like the squad is his family.
Martin praised his team at the launch of Aprilia's 2025 RS-GP, which sported the number 1 plate as a result of his 2024 MotoGP championship victory.
Martin was overlooked by Ducati in favor of Marc Marquez for a factory team seat last season, prompting him to join Aprilia.
Having raced for Ducati's former satellite team Pramac last season, the Spaniard immediately felt a factory environment at Aprilia after his arrival this year. Speaking during the launch of the latest RS-GP, Martin said on his relationship with Aprilia:
“It’s great.
“It’s so, so good. Everyone wants to be valued, so when I arrived in the factory and saw all the people were so emotional with me and Marco [Bezzecchi] also, I think both of us arriving there was crazy.
“I feel already the love from the factory to us, I also feel already like it’s my family, I will kill for them.
“This is so, so important. I never felt this before in my life in a factory in other brands I rode for. I’m so happy and I think it’s a big motivation for all of us.”
Reflecting on insights gained during the post-season test in Barcelona, Martin added:
“The first day [on the bike in the Barcelona test] was great.
“I think, already testing I felt a lot of support from the people, who were really interested in my comments.
“But I think, for sure I need to adapt a bit to their style of work and maybe they need to take some positives from my style of work because it was quite different.
“I feel that working with Aleix [Espargaro] was maybe much different than working with me in terms of how I ride, or how I do the runs.
“So, it’s different. But then I saw they were really, really methodical to analyse after the test.
“I remember in Pramac, I was working and was giving my comments, but when I finished, I was finished.
“But here, we still have like two hours meeting to try to understand the priorities, where to go, my priorities.
“And actually I feel like they will work on my priorities. So, that’s really important. That’s why I wanted to be a factory rider, and now finally I feel that support.”