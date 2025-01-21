Jorge Martin Shocks Aprilia After Speech Turns Heads At Team
Aprilia technical director Fabiano Sterlacchini was blown away by Jorge Martin's inspiring speech after the post-season test in Barcelona, which led him to question in astonishment whether Martin was a "minister or a rider." Martin had just secured his maiden world championship title in 2024, making history as the first independent rider in MotoGP to claim the championship.
Martin signed with the factory Aprilia team last year after Ducati chose Marc Marquez over him for the factory seat. The Spaniard will take the number 1 plate from Francesco Bagnaia and Ducati this season. Speaking of number 1, Sterlacchini admitted that he witnessed Martin's leadership abilities in his speech to the team after the post-season test. He said:
“I saw that immediately in Barcelona on Monday [after winning the title] that he was already a combination between a champion and a leader.
“Then, at the end of the test, he gathered all the people after the technical meeting and made a speech.
“I was a bit astonished: Is this a first minister or a rider! In terms of the motivation and the message, he was delivering.
“So chapeaux, because in the end, he is still only 26.
“He is already a leader, clearly. And probably the last step he did was [winning the title] on Sunday in Barcelona.”
Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola added:
“Jorge wants to be a leader, and he understands that being the world champion he is already a leader.
“We will see in the tough times, but his approach is the one of someone who fights a lot and has worked a lot to be here in this position. I think he knows he cannot waste all of that. I think he is a good leader.
“I also appreciate a lot of what Marco [Bezzecchi, team-mate] said, that he has a very good reference [in Martin]. Because I’m sure in his mind Marco cannot wait to beat him!”
Speaking during the launch of Aprilia's 2025 RS-GP, Martin said on his relationship with his new team:
“It’s great.
“It’s so, so good. Everyone wants to be valued, so when I arrived in the factory and saw all the people were so emotional with me and Marco [Bezzecchi] also, I think both of us arriving there was crazy.
“I feel already the love from the factory to us, I also feel already like it’s my family, I will kill for them.
“This is so, so important. I never felt this before in my life in a factory in other brands I rode for. I’m so happy and I think it’s a big motivation for all of us.”