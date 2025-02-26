Michelin Reveals Threat From Rival Brand To Become Exclusive MotoGP Tire Supplier
MotoGP's exclusive tire supplier Michelin has revealed that there is a potential threat from a rival tire marque for the 2027 season, when the sport enters a new era of regulations with engines downscaled to 850cc. With the tire supplier undecided for the new era, Michelin has revealed interest to continue its role but admitted the presence of competition.
Having taken over the reins from Bridgestone nearly a decade ago in 2016, Michelin has maintained its mark in the premier class of motorcycle racing. Michelin’s Two-Wheel Motorsport Manager Piero Taramasso admitted that the tire brand intends to continue its exclusive status in the sport and talks with the sport's owner, Dorna, are ongoing for a potential contract extension. He said:
“Yes, we would like to continue. We are talking with Dorna. For the moment, the discussion is open.
“I know that somebody - I don't know if it's a manufacturer from Italy or from Japan… but there is interest.”
With the 2025 season set to kick off this weekend in Thailand, Taramasso explained that the tire has been tweaked slightly but it remains largely similar to the tire used in the 2024 MotoGP season. He added:
“The 2025 tyre range is the same as 2024. We’ve only made some very small changes for some races. Tuning. We changed the hard front in several places. But the base is the same.
"Because, last year we changed the compounds. So this year we said to keep stability.”
The Michelin manager also pointed out how the tires have endured the demands of intense MotoGP weekends, which also included Sprint races for the last two years, proving their robust construction and longevity. He added:
“After two seasons with this format, we clearly see how successful it has been and how much interest it has generated.
“Dorna Sports, the championship organiser, wanted more excitement, and we got it - thanks to the riders’ determination and the performance of the bikes, which is also made possible by the consistency of our tires.
“The Tissot Sprint format on Saturdays pushes riders to go all-out, often matching qualifying lap times. This creates thrilling action that excites both fans and teams alike.
“However, while Sprint Races are an important part of the championship, they also require a degree of caution from the riders, who must preserve their condition for Sunday’s Grand Prix.
“For us, these two race formats showcase the versatility and durability of our tyres. They perform exceptionally well under full attack in the Sprint Race, and they also deliver endurance and consistency over the longer Grand Prix race. This is a true demonstration of our technological expertise.”