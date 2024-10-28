MotoGP: Andrea Iannone Confirmed To Make Racing Return Despite Former Ban

New suit for The Maniac 😎🟡⚪️ Ci divertiremo 🤙🏼



It’s a nice plot twist, isn’t? 🤪@andreaiannone29@MotoGP #PertaminaEnduroVR46RacingTeam #MotoGP #AI29 #VR46 pic.twitter.com/NdjUMaS9hs