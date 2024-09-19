MotoGP Confirms Return Of Exciting Circuit In 2025 After Extensive Upgrades
Balaton Park in Hungary is slated to join the 2025 MotoGP calendar. The western Hungary circuit will undergo significant upgrades to both its track and facilities to host the premier class of motorcycle racing event next season. The provisional race dates are scheduled for August 22-24, 2025.
The upgrades to the venue will feature improvements to infrastructure and fan services, designed to accommodate large crowds. Set against the stunning backdrop of Lake Balaton, the largest lake in central Europe, fans will experience world-class motorsport in a truly exceptional tourist destination.
Moreover, Superbike World Championship fans can also look forward to thrilling competitions at Balaton Park next season, as the venue is set to host races for both MotoGP and WorldSBK.
MotoGP made its debut in Hungary in 1990, returning for a second race in 1992. Announcing the addition of a new venue on the 2025 MotoGP calendar, CEO of Dorna Sports, Carmelo Ezpeleta said in a statement:
“We’re very happy to announce that Balaton Park will be on the 2025 calendar for MotoGP and WorldSBK. The circuit is in a spectacular location and will be a fantastic destination for fans to come and see the world’s most exciting sport in action. Work is underway to get the venue ready for its historic debut on the calendar, adding another chapter to Hungary’s history in motorcycle Grand Prix racing, and we’re very much looking forward to returning to a key market in central Europe.”
President of the Hungarian Motorsport Association, Henrik Hermann added:
"When you are on your way to the finish line, every milestone on the way is an important confirmation of the right direction. Back in 2004, as President of the Hungarian Motorsport Association, I had the opportunity to meet Dorna and dream of the return of motorcycle Grand Prix racing in Hungary, which has since become known as MotoGP, the most exciting motorsport event in the world.
"This goal has been on the horizon several times, unfortunately there have been more and more turns on the horizon, but one thing is for sure, we have never been so close and under such clear skies. Our eyes are smiling under our helmets at the last turn before the finish line and we are concentrating all our energy on waving the chequered in front of the roaring crowd so we Hungarians can enjoy that feeling in our home country as well.”
Chairman of the Board of Directors of Hungarian Mobility Development Agency (HUMDA) Zrt, Balázs Weingartner said:
"I would like to thank Carmelo Ezpeleta for the trust he has placed in us over the years and of course the support of the Hungarian Government. The hard work of many years are finally coming to fruition, thanks to which we have been included in the calendar of the most watched sports in the world. It is a testament to the strength of our country that, despite the difficulties, we are here today and can embark on this new path of shared success.
"Motorsport is about emotion and passion, but there is even more to it than that. We believe that these sports will promote the engineering knowledge and expertise of our country, the excellence of our riders, the touristic complexity of our country and, of course, the fantastic hospitality and support. And speaking of cheering, the Hungarian heart is beating stronger for a Hungarian success, so we will make sure that our talents can show their skills on the home races next year and we will cheer them on together."