MotoGP News: Former Champion Warns Jorge Martin Of Ducati Bosses - 'Don't Want To Lose The Number 1'
Former MotoGP world champion Casey Stoner has warned championship leader Jorge Martin, suggesting that the Ducati bosses "don't want to lose the number one" rider to Aprilia next year. After losing a potential Ducati seat to Marc Marquez, Martin is slated to join Aprilia in 2025.
Martin holds a 24-point lead over factory rider Francesco Bagnaia heading into the season finale at Barcelona. Since the season's start, rumors circulated that Ducati would prevent a non-factory rider from clinching the title, especially after Martin took an early lead. His decision to sign a two-year contract with rival Aprilia in May may have strengthened this perception, as a championship win would allow Aprilia to showcase the number one on Martin’s RS-GP in 2025.
While Ducati has emphasized it would play a fair game, Stoner, who has been a victim of Ducati's alleged politics in his premier class career, hoped the race would go smoothly since Ducati and Bagnaia will try their best to win the 2024 championship. Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Australian rider said:
"I think Jorge deserves the title and is in a position to win it.
"Pecco will do everything he can to win it and Ducati would like to keep the number one. [I hope] everything [will] go smoothly, as there could be a lot of chaos.”
On the point that Ducati would not want Martin to secure victory, Stoner added:
“I'm of the same opinion. I know the company and I know what they are willing to do to win. I'm surprised I didn't see it before, or maybe it happened and Jorge got good at it.”
While Ducati's Gigi Dall’Igna has called for fair play between the two top riders, Stoner is wary about other bosses at Ducati who do not want the number one rider to leave Ducati next year. However, the former MotoGP rider also mentioned that any mistake from Ducati's side would be spotted immediately, which could eventually have serious repercussions. He explained:
“That's what Gigi thinks. But then there are the [Ducati bosses], who don't want to lose the number one.
“But everyone is watching them very closely. If they make a mistake like that, it will be found out. If they create a problem, it will backfire.
“I hope that everything goes well and that we can see the real world champion.”
Martin had agreed to join Ducati’s factory team alongside Bagnaia next year, but Ducati ultimately chose Marquez to fill the seat left by Enea Bastianini’s departure. This led Martin to cut ties with Ducati entirely and pursue a fresh start with Aprilia, even though the two brands have had notably different fortunes in MotoGP this season.