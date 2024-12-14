MotoGP News: KTM's Financial Crisis Leads To Trust Issues For Pedro Acosta
KTM's financial struggles have sparked trust issues for rookie sensation Pedro Acosta, who now questions the stability of his MotoGP team, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing. Acosta’s concerns stem from promises made during his signing with the factory squad, where KTM was portrayed as a motorcycle "giant" capable of challenging industry leaders like Ducati.
Although KTM's MotoGP project is reportedly not directly impacted by the Austrian manufacturer's 3 billion euro debt, concerns persist over bike development and the availability of spares and parts throughout the season. Commenting on the situation, Acosta's manager, Albert Valera, said:
"Nobody warned us of this possibility when we signed the contract in May.
"We were told that KTM was a giant with huge financial muscle, it was a complete surprise for us.
"It has not been easy news to digest. Fortunately, from what we are told, the project is going to continue in MotoGP, so there is no danger of having no bike for next year.
"What we are wondering is under what conditions we are going to be able to compete.
"In May we signed a contract with a winning project, with a company that was generating tens of millions of profit and with a clear message that they were in a strong position to be able to fight against Ducati.
"However, today this is not the case. Suddenly, in six months, everything has changed and we wonder what has happened. It is something that worries us and to deny the obvious would be absurd.
"I think we have to recognise it and be honest, and obviously, both Pedro and I, his family and his entourage, are concerned about the current situation."
Valera added that Acosta has no other option but to trust KTM, although everything that is being said by the team is being scrutinized. In addition, breaking the contract is also not an option for the 20-year-old rider. He said:
"I think we have to do an exercise that is difficult to do, but that we have to do, which is to trust what we are told.
"I say it's difficult to do because obviously the KTM company, at the time, told us that they were a giant and that they were in a position to take on Ducati, and that's not the case.
"Now, everything they tell us we quarantine. But we have to do that difficult exercise of believing, trusting and not anticipating events.
"Thinking now about breaking a contract for 2025 is very difficult. I don't think we have to anticipate events. You can break the contract when there is a breach by the other party. At the moment KTM has not made any breach of contract.
"I would say that for 2025, for the moment, it's business as usual unless the situation worsens and we hear from KTM. But the message is that they are still in the world championship."
Fortunately for the Spaniard, support has been pouring in from other manufacturers who seem concerned about the situation. Valera explained:
"I can tell you that I talk to many factories constantly because we have a good relationship and it is a daily communication that we have.
"They have all contacted me asking me how Pedro is doing, wishing me that this situation does not affect him; they give us their support and wish us well.
"And I know that all the factories, the moment we are in a position where we have to look for an alternative, will be open to help Acosta. Pedro is a diamond, he is 20 years old, he has already shown a lot and any factory would love to have his services."