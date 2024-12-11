MotoGP: Suzuki Reveals Strong Interest In Racing Return But Conditions Apply
Suzuki has shown a strong interest in returning to MotoGP in the future but highlighted that it must first create the necessary internal conditions within the company to support a successful comeback. Suzuki officially withdrew from the series at the end of the 2022 season, breaching a four-year agreement it had previously signed with series promoter Dorna.
Despite the MotoGP interest, a timeline for the return has not been specified. The Japanese motorcycle giant emphasized that the initial goal was to offer customers a wide range of motorcycles for sale before it focused on entering the premier class of motorcycle racing.
However, Suzuki would need to consider the upcoming 2027 regulation changes, which will see MotoGP bikes switch to 850cc engines and feature major revisions to chassis regulations. Thus, a return to the sport would essentially demand the need to rebuild its program from the ground up. Speaking on the renewed MotoGP interest, the CEO of Suzuki Motor, Toshihiro Suzuki told Corriere dello Sport, as reported by Autosport:
"The MotoGP victories were obviously very important for us.
"But it's no use to us if we don't have a complete and varied range of models for all motorcycle enthusiasts and I don't think we're in that situation at the moment.
"It is important that we quickly offer a complete product range that satisfies today's riders. If everything goes well, we will then return to racing - and win again."
Another challenge for Suzuki would be the limited number of spots available on the MotoGP grid, as Dorna has made it clear that it intends to maintain a maximum of 22 entries through 11 teams. This means that any new manufacturer looking to return would likely need to partner with one of the existing satellite teams— Trackhouse, Pramac, Gresini, Tech 3, VR46, or LCR, rather than securing an independent entry. Speaking to Relevo, Dorna sporting director Carlos Ezpeleta explained:
“I think that the championship is in an incredible moment sportingly.
“With more factories it would be better, maybe yes.
“Maybe we don't know, it depends on the performance, the investment, the promotion that that brand does.
“What we are clear about is that the door is open, but it has to be with an agreement with the existing teams because our goal is not to exceed the number of 22 riders and not to exceed the number of 11 teams.
“We have 11 teams, they all have a value and if someone wants to enter they will have to reach an agreement with one of those teams.
“What we have tried to do is to establish a technical regulation so that a new factory can enter, let's say, a reasonable investment and that it will later have an effect on its business, which is what we are trying to do.”