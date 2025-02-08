Raul Fernandez Not Certain for Thailand MotoGP Return – 'Try to Go'
Raul Fernandez, MotoGP rider for Trackhouse, faces uncertainty about taking part in the Thailand MotoGP race following an injury at the Sepang test. Similarly, Fabio di Giannantonio, from VR46, also sustained injuries during the same event. Despite both riders undergoing surgery, their readiness for the opening race of the MotoGP season remains questionable.
The Sepang test, an essential part of the MotoGP preseason, was cut short for both Fernandez and Di Giannantonio due to their injuries. Di Giannantonio suffered a fractured collarbone, while Fernandez sustained a fractured metacarpal in his left hand and a broken toe. These injuries prompted immediate surgical interventions to aid in their recovery.
For Di Giannantonio, the injury is particularly frustrating, as it marks the third pre-season issue in four years. His team, VR46, which works closely with Ducati, hopes for his return in time for the Thailand race.
"I think Fabio will have surgery over the weekend. I expect to see him again in Buriram, not for next week's test of course but for the race," said Uccio Salucci, echoing the team's optimism about Di Giannantonio's return.
Fernandez, on the other hand, has faced recurrent injury issues since his debut. His surgeries, handled by Dr. Xavier Mir in Barcelona, aim to expedite his recovery.
"First of all, thanks to Xavier Mir, who, as always, treats me the best. Now it’s time for me to recover and try to go to Thailand. Thank you all for your messages of support!" Fernandez said.
Both riders are optimistic about making a comeback at the Thailand MotoGP, scheduled from February 28 to March 2. However, missing the crucial Buriram preseason test poses challenges. The lack of track time may put them at a disadvantage as they strive to setup and learn their machinery.
These setbacks come in a sport where preseason readiness is vital for competitive success. Without proper track preparation, riders often face difficulty adjusting to their bikes. This situation is not new for Fernandez, who experienced a similar issue in 2024, missing critical testing due to pelvic injuries.
As the Thailand race approaches, the teams face the tactical challenge of preparing their riders and machines for the grueling demands of the season. Both VR46 and Trackhouse must strategize to mitigate the impact of these injuries and maximize their riders' performance when they eventually return to the grid.