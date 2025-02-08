Raúl Fernández Posts Update on Injury After MotoGP Testing Crash
Raúl Fernández has provided updates on his injuries following a crash during MotoGP testing in Sepang. The accident resulted in fractured bones in his left hand and a broken pinky toe. Unfortunately, this incident is just the latest in a series of pre-season injuries the racer has faced over the last four years, which have consistently impacted his preparation and performance.
Following the crash, Fernández took to his social media to share an update on his recovery with a workout routine. He posted:
Over the course of his career, Raúl Fernández has had a history of injuries. After making a move to MotoGP in 2022, Fernández's rookie season was rocky due to a pre-season crash that resulted in a head bruise. This required him to delay his debut.
The following year, in 2023, he endured fractures in his pelvis and hip during Sepang testing, which prevented him from taking part in the entire test session. The pattern continued in 2024 with a crash in Portugal that Fernández himself described as a "stupid, rookie" mistake. Now, in 2025, he has suffered another injury, marking the fourth consecutive year his pre-season has been compromised.
More News: MotoGP 2025 Pre-Season Crash Report: Jorge Martín, Raúl Fernández, and More Injured
The recent crash has put added pressure on the Trackhouse Aprilia team, who are now in a position where they must adapt to the absence of their key rider.
Fernández commented on his injury:
"First of all, I would like to thank Shark and Dainese for the protection. It has not been the best start, as after a bad fall I will not be able to continue with the test. I have to travel to Spain to do more tests and see if we can make it to Thailand. Thanks for all your messages!"
Despite the challenges he faces, Fernández shared his appreciation for those who are helping him through his recovery. He particularly thanked his surgeon in Barcelona, Dr. Xavier Mir, for his dedicated care, and he remains hopeful about the possibility of returning to the track soon. He added:
"First of all, thanks to Xavier Mir, who, as always, treats me the best. Now it’s time for me to recover and try to go to Thailand. Thank you all for your messages of support!"
The 2025 MotoGP season will kick off on February 28- March 2 in Thailand at the Chang International Circuit.
More News: Raúl Fernández Not Certain for Thailand MotoGP Return