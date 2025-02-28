Lewis Hamilton Weighs In on Monaco Pit Stops: 'I've Been Mentioning It for Years!'
Lewis Hamilton has been a strong advocate for improving the racing of the Monaco Grand Prix, specifically the implementation of a mandatory two-pit-stop race strategy. The legendary Formula 1 driver has long voiced his opinion that the iconic circuit has more to offer beyond a typical one-stop race, a sentiment that he recently reiterated during Bahrain pre-season testing.
"I'm pretty sure that was my idea anyways. But if you go back and look at some of the transcripts of previous years, I've been mentioning the two stop for years.
"I think Monaco has to be at least a two stop. I think the one stop was never really great. I think that [the Monaco] Grand Prix is a great Grand Prix, but the race has... there's more to offer in the race, I think, hopefully. Maybe with more than one pit stop," Hamilton told the media.
While admitting that this change might not resolve all the challenges associated with overtaking on Monaco's narrow streets, Hamilton believes it could make the races more exciting.
"That won't fix it all. We'll still see some of the issues of not overtaking and stuff, but I think it will make it more exciting. So yeah, I'm all for it."
Only recently has the FIA announced that starting from the next season, all teams will be required to make two pit stops during the Monaco Grand Prix. This decision, made after comprehensive discussions by the F1 Commission, aims to improve the entertainment value of the race, which is well known for its limited overtaking possibilities.
In an official statement, the FIA explained:
“The FIA World Motor Sport Council reviewed a proposal regarding the implementation of a mandatory 2-stop strategy (in both wet and dry conditions) for the Monaco GP, with the primary intent of improving the sporting spectacle of this race given the notable difficulty in overtaking at this circuit.
"Following recent discussions in the F1 Commission, a specific requirement for the Monaco GP has been approved mandating the use of at least three sets of tyres in the race, with a minimum of two different tyre compounds to be used if it’s a dry race.”
The Monaco Grand Prix is one of the most prestigious and challenging races in Formula 1, held on the streets of Monte Carlo since 1929. Over the years, the circuit has become emblematic of luxury, with tight corners, narrow passages, and a picturesque surrounding.
However, recent developments in car design have posed new challenges. The increased width of the modern F1 cars has exacerbated the already difficult overtaking conditions. Monaco’s race, despite its allure, has come under scrutiny due to its predictable nature and limited strategic diversity, particularly in the aftermath of the 2023 race that recorded a mere four on-track overtakes.
As Formula 1's exclusive tire supplier, Pirelli will play a significant role in this transition, supplying compounds that meet the demands of a two-stop strategy on Monaco's unique track surface. Consequently, teams will need to adapt their strategies and setups, affecting practices, qualifying, and race-day.