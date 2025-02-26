Marco Andretti’s Chilling Warning Over Air Traffic Control Chaos: 'This Is Getting Too Common'
Marco Andretti, grandson of motorsports legend Mario Andretti, has voiced his concerns regarding the alleged state of air traffic control in the United States. This comes after a troubling incident at Chicago Midway International Airport, which involved a near-miss between Southwest Airlines Flight 2504 and a business jet on the runway.
Andretti took to social media to share his dismay, saying, "This is getting too common. What’s going on with ATC?!"
The incident involved a Southwest flight that had to abort its landing when a business jet unexpectedly crossed the runway, prompting the aircraft to perform a go-around maneuver to ensure the safety of all onboard.
Southwest Airlines confirmed the precautionary action with a statement, "after the crew performed a precautionary go-around to avoid a possible conflict with another aircraft that entered the runway." This is an issue Andretti and other critics say is becoming alarmingly frequent.
The near-miss in Chicago is just one of many similar incidents that have raised alarms in 2025. Several major events have pointed to potential vulnerabilities in the system that are fostering concerns about aviation safety.
In January, a collision near Washington, D.C., led to 67 fatalities, followed by a medical plane crash in Philadelphia, killing seven, and a commuter flight accident in Alaska, resulting in ten deaths. While incidents like these are troubling on their own, they paint a worrying picture when seen as part of a larger pattern.
Additionally, the aviation industry continues to grapple with severe pilot shortages, a vestige of the post-pandemic era, contributing to the strain on safety protocols. Overwhelmed air traffic controllers and pilots are managing increasing workloads, which some suggest is impacting safety.
Marco Andretti, who has been a licensed private pilot since 2018, offers a unique perspective.
