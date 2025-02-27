Nico Hulkenberg 'Had a Medical Incident' During First Day of Bahrain Testing
Formula 1's first day of pre-season testing in Bahrain took an unexpected turn when Nico Hulkenberg faced a "small medical issue".
The 37-year-old driver for Sauber had to leave the session for a brief medical visit. According to a representative from Sauber, via Crash.net. Despite this hiccup, it didn't affect his first day too much.
More News: 2025 F1 Pre-Season Testing Day 1: Full Driver Timesheet
Nico Hulkenberg joined F1 in 2010, rejoined the grid full-time in 2024 and is now in his second year with Sauber. He stepped into the garage as a seasoned driver with a reputation for consistent performance. The minor medical issue involving a speck of dust in his eye was resolved quickly, allowing Hulkenberg to get back into the action without further issues. Although he missed the lunch break press conference, he resumed testing, completing 55 laps in the morning session.
A Sauber spokesperson told Crash.net: "Nico had a minor medical incident yesterday which caused him not to join the press conference. This incident does not have any influence on today's participation and performance."
Sauber, the team he drives for, is on the cusp of a transformative year, with 2025 being their final year before transitioning to Audi's works team.
Ted Kravitz, a correspondent for Sky Sports F1, noticed that Hulkenberg's demeanor during the tests seemed less than upbeat. He shared his thoughts, cheekily suggesting that newcomer Gabriel Bortoleto, who took over in the afternoon, might have a smoother go than his more seasoned teammate.
Ted Kravitz said: “I hope Gabriel Bortoleto has a better run than Nico Hulkenberg has had this morning.”
With Sauber readying up for a strong season, it is important for them to make their mark before becoming Audi. The Sauber management has acted in preparation for this change by strengthening their technical team, including recruiting Giampolo Dall'Ara and former Ferrari strategist Inaki Rueda.
Ted Kravitz continued: “Because if body language is anything to go by – and I’ve followed Hulkenberg’s entire F1 career – he hasn’t had the most happy session."
The importance of pre-season testing cannot be overstated for any team, and it holds special significance for Sauber as they are not only perfecting their car but also eyeing a vital transformation.
Ted Kravitz further added: “He’s just got out of the car. It looks like they’re breaking for an early lunch, an hour and a half before the break in Bahrain, enough time for Hulkenberg to get out and debrief with his engineer."
Adding to the challenge, Sauber is working on new technical developments including their transmission, all in preparation for Audi power units in 2026.
“Optimistically, it looks like Sauber are steady at the moment. There was some attention to the right-hand side of the floor, which some mechanics have been taking a look at," Ted Kravitz also noted.
“Hulkenberg has been talking to Mattia Binotto at the back of the garage, giving his debrief. There weren’t many smiles. Rubbing the head, scratching the chin.”