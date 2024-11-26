Huge Boost For Arne Slot As Two Liverpool Players Return To Training Ahead Of Real Madrid Clash
Arne Slot and Liverpool received a boost today as two players returned to training at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League clash with Real Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday.
The Reds come into the clash in a rich vein of form in Europe's premier competition and top the table after winning all four of their opening matches, with the highlight the 4-0 demolition of German champions Bayer Leverkusen.
Reigning champions Los Blancos, however, are struggling down in 18th after two wins and two defeats and need a victory to give them a chance to finish in the top eight and gain automatic qualification to the quarter-finals.
Ahead of the match, there was a welcome sight for Slot as Trent Alexander-Arnold returned to team training after the muscle injury he picked up in the victory over Aston Villa before the international break.
Conor Bradley deputised for Sunday's Premier League match against Southampton and may do so again to give the 26-year-old a bit of extra time to regain his fitness with Manchester City due at Anfield on Sunday.
There was further good news for Reds supporters and their Head Coach with, Federico Chiesa, also back on the training pitch.
The Italian was initially training individually before joining in for the warm-up with the main group, and it remains to be seen whether he will be part of the squad for Wednesday's match.